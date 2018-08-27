Xbox All Access bundles a console, Live, and Game Pass for 24 monthly payments

Microsoft has officially announced Xbox All Access, the monthly payment-powered subscription plan that bundles together an Xbox One console, Xbox Live, and Xbox Game Pass for between $21.99 and $34.99 a month.

While turning payment plans for expensive tech isn’t a new concept by any means, Microsoft’s Xbox All Access is something new for the video game industry and potentially helps get its Xbox One system into the hands of those players that can more easily afford small monthly payments over a hefty $500 console purchase.

The official announcement comes less than a week after the novel financing plan was leaked by sources speaking to The Verge, and it appears the information from those initial reports were spot on.

Microsoft offers two variants of the Xbox All Access subscription, one for an Xbox One X and one for an Xbox One S, priced at $34.99 and $21.99 a month respectively to be paid across 24 monthly payments. All in all, the Xbox One S deal saves subscribers over $130 in the long run compared to the price of buying the console and two years of Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass outright.

In a blog post, Microsoft notes that it is a “limited-time offer for qualified customers” that offers 0 percent APR for the 24 month period with no additional upfront costs to join. However, the program is currently only rolling out to those in the United States.