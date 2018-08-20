Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Volition is hiring a Senior Writer

Get a job: Volition is hiring a Senior Writer

August 27, 2018 | By Staff
August 27, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior WriterDeep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is searching for a Senior Writer to join their cross-discipline AAA development team.

Responsibilities:

  • Work with cross-disciplinary teams to develop narrative and determine writing needs.
  • Research source materials for project teams.
  • Create and maintain up-to-date documentation for narrative, characters, locations, and other story elements.
  • Write and revise player and NPC dialogue, cinematic scripts, and in-game text.
  • Satisfy goals and expectations for quality, humor, and tone.
  • Contribute to and help facilitate editorial, critique, and other feedback processes.
  • Acquire proficiency in proprietary toolsets, implement in-game content, and fix writing-related bugs.
  • Prepare recording scripts and help facilitate voice recording processes.
  • Assist with website content and marketing copy as required.
  • Share knowledge and experience for the benefit of the writing group and development team.
  • May be tasked with other duties and responsibilities in support of the project and/or studio.

Qualifications:

  • At least 2 complete product cycles as a professional game writer or comparable experience. Proven track record with AAA console products preferred.
  • An in-depth understanding of how writing and gameplay work together to create fun, meaningful experiences for the player.
  • Talent for creating vivid characters, compelling narratives, and believable dialogue.
  • Ability and willingness to take direction and integrate feedback as needed.
  • Strong proofreading and editorial skills. Attention to detail.
  • Positive, professional attitude. Disciplined and self-motivated with a strong work ethic.
  • Strong communication and organizational skills. Ability to multitask and be flexible about changing role requirements.
  • Passion for games and ability to articulate that passion clearly and analytically. A broad knowledge base of console and PC games.
  • Proficiency with game development tools.
  • College degree or equivalent.

Sample Work Required:

  • Applicants should submit a short writing sample that demonstrates ability to craft dialogue, structure narrative, and develop character.
  • Any supplemental materials demonstrating skills relevant to this position are also encouraged.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Mníek pod Brdy, Prague, Czech Republic
[08.24.18]
Project Lead
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.22.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.21.18]
Outsource Artist
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[08.21.18]
Lead Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The 10 secrets to indie game success (and why they do not exist)
Google spots security vulnerability in Epic-hosted Fortnite Android installer
Publisher 505 Games takes over support of Roll7's Laser League
Xbox All Access bundles a console, Live, and Game Pass for 24 monthly payments


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image