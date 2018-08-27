Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 27, 2018
Day of the Devs submissions are now open to all game makers

August 27, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
It's that time of year again-- the annual indie game showcase Day of the Devs is back, and organizers Double Fine and iam8bit are calling for developers to submit their projects.

The free showcase is a great opportunity for devs to get their games into the hands of players and peers, which is crucial especially for works in progress. 

Taking place in San Francisco this November, the showcase brings players and developers together for a celebration of new and unique ideas offered by indie games.  

The full game lineup will be announced sometime in October, and interested devs can submit their games by filling out this form. 

