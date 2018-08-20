Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Come to XRDC for a postmortem look at the making of Beat Saber!

August 28, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Design, Production

Want to get a behind-the-scenes look at the design and development of Beat Games' Beat Saber? Then you'll want to be at XRDC in San Francisco this October, because studio cofounder Jaroslav Beck will be there serving up fresh insights into the development of this remarkably popular VR rhythm game!

His XRDC Games & Entertainment track talk, "The Story of Beat Saber", aims to give you details about the team's vision and mindset for the project, which skills and resources were needed to build Beat Saber effectively, and best practices for working on a VR game with a team based in different locations. 

Created by a team of three devs working remotely, Beat Saber's success story proves you don't need outside investment, a huge budget, or even a large team to develop a great VR game. Don't miss your chance to find out how they pulled it off! 

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal.

Also, XRDC provides discounted hotel rooms for attendees. Book your hotel early for the best rate!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

