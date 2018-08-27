Report: Analyzing player preferences from the US games market

Video game research outfit EEDAR published a report earlier this week showing how the US market segments players based on motivations, behavior, preferences, and investment across which platforms they use.
Based on data from Polygon, more than 5,000 people who had played a video game in the month of the survey shows 67 percent of Americans play video games, representing an audience of more than 211 million people.
34 percent of people surveyed only use mobile devices, with 59 percent using a mobile device as well as a PC or console. 27 percent use a mobile device, a PC and a console.
The report shows players spent an average of $55 on games in the last six months, spending an average of 12 hours a week playing games.
The report split players into six sections as well:
In addition, the report provides an overview of factors affecting device/platform choices and preferences, games as a service engagement on PC/Console, and awareness and engagement with streaming and eSports.
Interested developers can download the free report here.