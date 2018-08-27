Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 27, 2018
August 27, 2018
August 27, 2018
Report: Analyzing player preferences from the US games market

August 27, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Video game research outfit EEDAR published a report earlier this week showing how the US market segments players based on motivations, behavior, preferences, and investment across which platforms they use.

Based on data from Polygon, more than 5,000 people who had played a video game in the month of the survey shows 67 percent of Americans play video games, representing an audience of more than 211 million people.

34 percent of people surveyed only use mobile devices, with 59 percent using a mobile device as well as a PC or console. 27 percent use a mobile device, a PC and a console.

The report shows players spent an average of $55 on games in the last six months, spending an average of 12 hours a week playing games.

The report split players into six sections as well:

  • 14 percent are "Console Warriors" who spend most of their time playing multiplayer action games.
  • 11 percent are "Transitionals", adults who've spent their lives playing games but now squeeze the hobby into their lives.
  • 13 percent are "Super Gamers" who are very invested hardcore players.
  • 17 percent are "Easy Accessors", young players who mostly play whatever is most accessible, often mobile games.
  • 19 percent are "Daily Dabblers", older players who regularly spend time with social and casual games.
  • 26 percent are "Incidental Players" who play mobile games occasionally.

In addition, the report provides an overview of factors affecting device/platform choices and preferences, games as a service engagement on PC/Console, and awareness and engagement with streaming and eSports.

Interested developers can download the free report here.

