Video: Why great ideas aren't enough when developing your game

Great ideas and bold visions are sometimes seen as the pinnacle of game design and development, and while they are important, game design in practice is mostly about finding solutions to concrete problems.

In this GDC 2018 talk, Supercell veteran Touko Tahkokallio (Boom Beach, Hay Day) shares his game design philosophy and presents practical examples of granular design around aspects of the company's games. âAU

Tahkokallio delves into specifics such as how the economy of Hay Day was created, as well as providing concrete examples of combat balancing in Boom Beach and plenty more.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.