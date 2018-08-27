Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Submissions for GDC 2019 Summits are now open!

August 30, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

The wait is over: Game Developers Conference organizers are excited to announce that the call for submissions is now open for GDC 2019’s Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), GDC Summits, and Game Career Seminar through Friday, October 5th at 11:59 pm Pacific Time!

VRDC and the GDC Summits take place the first two days of GDC 2019 (March 18th and 19th), helping to kick off the weeklong event at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, while the Game Career Seminar helps close it out on Friday, March 22nd.

Each offers you the opportunity to share your learnings with colleagues in a setting conducive to focused, in-depth discussion of the finer points of game development.

As always, please review the submission guidelines and topics before submitting. Each program has its own special advisory board which evaluates submissions, and this year we're excited to welcome a few new faces (and one familiar one!) to the advisory team: Emily Short (AI Summit), Grace Carroll (Community Management Summit), Miguel Sicart (Educators Summit), Tanya X. Short (Indie Summit), Katrina Wolfe (Mobile Summit), and returning advisor Steve Swink (Indie Games Summit)! 

Here's the list of GDC 2019 Summits you can submit talks for:

  • AI Summit
  • Community Management Summit
  • UX Summit
  • Game Narrative Summit
  • Educators Summit
  • GDC Mobile Summit
  • Independent Games Summit
  • UX Summit

Meanwhile, VRDC advisors are accepting submissions for talks which explore virtual reality and augmented reality spaces, and they may pertain to both game and non-game experience development. 

Organizers of the ever-popular Game Career Seminar at GDC - a low-cost program for those new to the industry - are also looking for great GCS talks focused on building great careers in the game industry! If you've got one in mind, make sure to submit it now for the GDC 2019 Game Career Seminar.

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

GDC is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

