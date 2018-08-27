Submissions for GDC 2019 Summits are now open!

The wait is over: Game Developers Conference organizers are excited to announce that the call for submissions is now open for GDC 2019’s Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), GDC Summits, and Game Career Seminar through Friday, October 5th at 11:59 pm Pacific Time!

VRDC and the GDC Summits take place the first two days of GDC 2019 (March 18th and 19th), helping to kick off the weeklong event at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, while the Game Career Seminar helps close it out on Friday, March 22nd.

Each offers you the opportunity to share your learnings with colleagues in a setting conducive to focused, in-depth discussion of the finer points of game development.

As always, please review the submission guidelines and topics before submitting. Each program has its own special advisory board which evaluates submissions, and this year we're excited to welcome a few new faces (and one familiar one!) to the advisory team: Emily Short (AI Summit), Grace Carroll (Community Management Summit), Miguel Sicart (Educators Summit), Tanya X. Short (Indie Summit), Katrina Wolfe (Mobile Summit), and returning advisor Steve Swink (Indie Games Summit)!

Here's the list of GDC 2019 Summits you can submit talks for:

AI Summit

Community Management Summit

UX Summit

Game Narrative Summit

Educators Summit

GDC Mobile Summit

Independent Games Summit

Meanwhile, VRDC advisors are accepting submissions for talks which explore virtual reality and augmented reality spaces, and they may pertain to both game and non-game experience development.

Organizers of the ever-popular Game Career Seminar at GDC - a low-cost program for those new to the industry - are also looking for great GCS talks focused on building great careers in the game industry! If you've got one in mind, make sure to submit it now for the GDC 2019 Game Career Seminar.

