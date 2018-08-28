Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 28, 2018
August 28, 2018
August 28, 2018
EA cancels remaining Madden qualifiers in wake of shooting

August 28, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Electronic Arts has canceled its three remaining Madden Classic tournament qualifiers following a shooting at the Jacksonville qualifier on Sunday. 

Company CEO Andrew Wilson expressed shock and grief at the incident, which left three people dead and several wounded, and explained the publisher intends to "comprehensively review" its safety protocols before resuming the esports competition. 

He also pledged to support the families of victims Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, the two Madden competitors who lost their lives at the event. 

"We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events," commented Wilson in a statement.

"We've all been deeply affected by what took place in Jacksonville. This is the first time we’ve had to confront something like this as an organization, and I believe the first time our gaming community has dealt with a tragedy of this nature. Please take time to support each other through this challenging time."

