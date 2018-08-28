Onrush director Paul Rustchynsky joins Project Cars dev Slightly Mad Studios

Newsbrief: Paul Rustchynsky, known recently for his work on Onrush, has joined up with Project Cars dev Slightly Mad Studios.

Rustchynsky made the announcement in a recent tweet, saying that he would be joining the studio in the role of game director on an unnamed project.

Both he and Slightly Mad Studios share a somewhat similar game development past, with both having a penchant for developing racing games. Rustchynsky notably served as game director for both Codemasters’ recent release Onrush and Evolution Studios’ 2014 game Driveclub.

Slightly Mad Studios, meanwhile, has worked on games like Project Cars, GTR, and Need For Speed Shift in its near-20 year lifespan.