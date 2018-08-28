Nintendo rolls out indie-focused Switch news channel

Newsbrief: Nintendo has launched a new channel for the Nintendo Switch’s built-in newsfeed that focuses entirely on indie games coming to the platform.

While the Switch already offers and auto-enrolls players in game-specific channels for titles they own, the Indie Channel aims to boost awareness for indie games coming to the platform by using features built into the portable console itself.

The new channel was announced during Nintendo’s Nindies Summer Showcase today and injects announcements, Q&As, developer interviews and more into the Switch’s newsfeed. According to Nintendo, the channel will be live on the Switch today, though Switch owners will have to manually opt-in to the channel to see the new flow of indie-focused news on their feed.