Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo rolls out indie-focused Switch news channel

Nintendo rolls out indie-focused Switch news channel

August 28, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 28, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie

Newsbrief: Nintendo has launched a new channel for the Nintendo Switch’s built-in newsfeed that focuses entirely on indie games coming to the platform.

While the Switch already offers and auto-enrolls players in game-specific channels for titles they own, the Indie Channel aims to boost awareness for indie games coming to the platform by using features built into the portable console itself. 

The new channel was announced during Nintendo’s Nindies Summer Showcase today and injects announcements, Q&As, developer interviews and more into the Switch’s newsfeed.  According to Nintendo, the channel will be live on the Switch today, though Switch owners will have to manually opt-in to the channel to see the new flow of indie-focused news on their feed.

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.28.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.28.18]
Infrastructure Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.28.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.27.18]
Sr Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

New game, classic hardware: Developing Tanglewood on a Sega devkit
Nintendo rolls out indie-focused Switch news channel
Onrush director Paul Rustchynsky joins Project Cars dev Slightly Mad Studios
The 10 secrets to indie game success (and why they do not exist)


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image