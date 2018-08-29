Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 29, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 29, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 29, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

XRDC speaker Q&A: Douglas North Cook explores the boundaries of VR

XRDC speaker Q&A: Douglas North Cook explores the boundaries of VR

August 29, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
August 29, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design

At XRDC 2018, attendees will have the opportunity to interact not only with expert VR technicians, but also designers working to push the boundaries of what's possible in the virtual world. 

One of those designers, Doug North Cook, will be joining a panel of expert designers from Microsoft, Unity, and more to talk about his virtual reality design process. To introduce you to Cook and the great work he's done, we reached out to him for a quick Q&A that you can now read below!  

Tell us about yourself and your work in VR.

I have been working for the last few years developing games and narrative experiences for a variety of platforms. Most recently I worked on a short conceptual piece with artist Liz Edwards called Writing the End. Apart from my development work I have been spending a lot of my time working to help others learn and advance in this space. I am on faculty at Chatham University where I am starting up a dedicated 4-year Bachelor of Arts in Immersive Media. I also work with the Fallingwater Institute where I run a week long design residency for immersive professionals.  

Without spoiling it too much, tell us what you’ll be talking about at XRDC.

Our panel will focus on looking deep down into the design process of several important and influential voices in immersive technology. We hope to be able to provide insight that will give creators new ways of approaching problems. 

What excites you most about AR/VR/MR?

What excites me most is the potentials that immersive technologies have to re-humanize our experience of technology. It is an opportunity to be active, social, creative, and empowered in a way that other technologies do not allow. 

Who would you like to meet at XRDC?

Hmmmmm. I hope that the lead designer on the Nintendo Virtual Boy is slinking around so I can shake their hand. 

What are some of the unique experiments out of Chatham that your students have been working on?

While we gear up for the 2019 launch of our immersive media program we have been running VR design courses with a group or art and design students. The work they have produced is incredible. In one semester, with no prior experience, they all produce a room scale experience. We saw demolition rooms, short narrative oddities, job interview simulator, pumpkin carving, gardening with bugs, and more. I am really excited to see what they decide to work on this semester. 
 

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you’ll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[08.29.18]
Sr. Multiplayer Level Designer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[08.29.18]
Level Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.28.18]
Senior Content Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.27.18]
Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Marketing 101: How to make games and stay afloat
Riot Games details steps forward after workplace toxicity allegations
Weather Factory launches Coven Club to help connect women in games
XRDC speaker Q&A: Douglas North Cook explores the boundaries of VR


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image