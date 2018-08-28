Sony launches new and improved PlayStation Store search keyboard

Newsbrief: The letter-by-letter PlayStation Store search entry that launched with the PlayStation 4 is officially no more.

Sony has rolled out an update to the PlayStation store that replaces the old, vertical keyboard with a more conventional QWERTY layout.

Game devs eyeing the new UI might notice another change as well. Sony has also done away with the cramped list of results that would usually pop up after a search, and now displays large box art images alongside generously spaced game names in the search results space.