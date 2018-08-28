Get a job: Velan Studios is hiring an Online Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: New York, New York

We are Velan Studios, an independent game developer with a passion for the unconventional, and we are looking for great programmers with online multiplayer experience, both client-side and server-side, to add to our team.

We are a growing studio building a competitive online multiplayer game with novel mechanics, a shiny new client-side engine, and backend network services. As an online programmer you would be a core member of a small team working across our entire network stack (game state replication, account system, matchmaking, dedicated game servers – basically all the things.) In addition, you would be working from our New York City location with occasional travel up to our main office in Troy, New York. Lastly, we plan on releasing some or all of this tech you will be building as open source. If this sounds exciting to you, please consider applying!

We have three requirements:

We use C (our preference) and C++ (if we must), to create games and related things. You must be very comfortable in C and C++, and have produced at least one major project using C/C++.

Our curiosity drives us. You must be deeply curious about something, and have some evidence of that curiosity. We are looking for candidates that demonstrate a pattern of persistent and self-motivated exploration.

At least two years of professional experience working in technology to support fast paced PvP and PvE online multiplayer gameplay on the client and/or server side.

While online multiplayer is your area of expertise, we do not hire programmers so that they may work exclusively in one specialized area. Programmers should own areas of our technology, but have the flexibility to work across the codebase.

In addition to the requirements above, future members of the programming team need to be ready to embrace our studio values including:

World class through unconventional thinking.

Respect for players and colleagues. Ready for the responsibility that comes from that respect.

Regional technology and game development community engagement.

