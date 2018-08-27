Sharpen your VR demo-giving skills and get expert advice at XRDC!

We're just over two months away from XRDC in San Francisco, and today we want to make sure you don't overlook a really important XRDC session about a seemingly simple but incredibly important part of the virtual reality industry: giving great VR demos.

Often, the best way to help potential customers understand the power and potential of VR is to help them try it for themselves, but if they have a bad experience they're probably going to shy away from your VR experience (and VR in general).

In his XRDC Enterprise Training & Education track talk on "VR Demos: Best Practices So People Won't Hate You", SVVR's Jon Oakes intends to show you exactly what a good VR demo can do for building your community of fans, what makes a killer demo experience, what to avoid at all costs, and how to handle some common awkward situations the best way possible.

If you are an indie developer bringing a new VR title to market, or if you are part of a PR/marketing team launching a triple-A VR experience or just want to show VR to your friends and neighbors at home, you can learn something from good demo practices. So don't skip this talk!

