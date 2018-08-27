Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 30, 2018
August 30, 2018
August 30, 2018
Sharpen your VR demo-giving skills and get expert advice at XRDC!

August 30, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Business/Marketing

We're just over two months away from XRDC in San Francisco, and today we want to make sure you don't overlook a really important XRDC session about a seemingly simple but incredibly important part of the virtual reality industry: giving great VR demos.

Often, the best way to help potential customers understand the power and potential of VR is to help them try it for themselves, but if they have a bad experience they're probably going to shy away from your VR experience (and VR in general).

In his XRDC Enterprise Training & Education track talk on "VR Demos: Best Practices So People Won't Hate You", SVVR's Jon Oakes intends to show you exactly what a good VR demo can do for building your community of fans, what makes a killer demo experience, what to avoid at all costs, and how to handle some common awkward situations the best way possible.

If you are an indie developer bringing a new VR title to market, or if you are part of a PR/marketing team launching a triple-A VR experience or just want to show VR to your friends and neighbors at home, you can learn something from good demo practices. So don't skip this talk!

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register soon to get the best deal! 

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa

