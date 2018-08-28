Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Why Donut County changed halfway through development

August 28, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
August 28, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design, Production, Video

Donut County was finally released today after six years in development-- but it was originally supposed to be an entirely different game.

Initially a game centered around Hopi culture titled Kachina, Donut County developer Ben Esposito discusses why he decided to switch gears and center the game around Los Angeles instead. 

It's common practice for developers to create games that draw inspiration from the histories, stories and cultures of people around the world, however, there's a delicate balance.

Respecting those people's feelings while exploring their cultural touchstones is incredibly important, and as a game maker it can be easy to make mistakes, especially as a solo dev.

Esposito actually gave a talk as part of the Failure Workshop during GDC 2015, which addresses the mistakes he made working on Kachina, which drew from Hopi folklore, and his journey to understand and learn from what that really meant.

Developers interested in learning from Esposito about important issues underlying cultural appropriation in game development can watch his portion of talk here

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[08.27.18]
External Lead Producer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Mníek pod Brdy, Prague, Czech Republic
[08.24.18]
Project Lead
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.22.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.21.18]
Outsource Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

New game, classic hardware: Developing Tanglewood on a Sega devkit
Nintendo rolls out indie-focused Switch news channel
Onrush director Paul Rustchynsky joins Project Cars dev Slightly Mad Studios
The 10 secrets to indie game success (and why they do not exist)


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image