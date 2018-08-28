Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Battle Chef Brigade dev warns against putting work first

Battle Chef Brigade dev warns against putting work first

August 28, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
August 28, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Production

Battle Chef Bridgade launched on PC and Nintendo Switch in November 2017, with a recent update adding features like split-screen multiplayer and new game modes-- but alongside celebrating the additions, developer Tom Eastman warns against other indie creators putting life on hold to prioritize work. 

Through a series of Tweets, Eastman highlights his journey of forming Trinket Studios, the studio behind Battle Chef Brigade, after wanting more creative freedom. 

But the team was soon met with many challenges. "Making a character- and narrative-driven game with a new take on puzzle mechanics is a little insane for three people, but mixing 2D combat into that is, frankly, not smart," he writes. 

To see the project through, the studio ran a successful Kickstarter campaign, took out a loan, and signed with a publisher "all because we believed in this game and ourselves more than anything." 

"A lot of indie games demand everything from their creators and it's super bad for developers and player expectations," he continues. "On the other hand, when someone says that BCB is their favorite game, maybe it was sort of worth it. We have the power to reach so many people."

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[08.27.18]
External Lead Producer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — MnÃ­Âšek pod Brdy, Prague, Czech Republic
[08.24.18]
Project Lead
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.22.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[08.21.18]
Outsource Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

New game, classic hardware: Developing Tanglewood on a Sega devkit
Nintendo rolls out indie-focused Switch news channel
Onrush director Paul Rustchynsky joins Project Cars dev Slightly Mad Studios
The 10 secrets to indie game success (and why they do not exist)


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image