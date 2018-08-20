Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 28, 2018
Video: What developers should expect from design tests

August 28, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, Studio Gobo's Peter Buchardt goes over best practices when taking design tests to help young designers land careers in a field they love.

Buchardt discusses how companies implement design tests for candidates as a default part of their recruitment process, due to the competitive nature of the industry. 

He also provides examples from design tests along with a retrospective analysis, as well as addressing the issues of test time frames and companies expecting completed tests from candidates that do not fit the company's' desired profile.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

