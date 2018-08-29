Weather Factory launches Coven Club to help connect women in games

Cultist Simulator developer Weather Factory has launched the Coven Club initiative to help women in the games industry connect and forge new friendships.

Studio co-founder Lottie Bevan will be running the free monthly event, the first of which will take place at Ziferblat in London on September 26.

In the long-term, it's hoped the event will give women working in the games industry the means to build a large network of peers, encouraging them to stay in games for longer while opening up more career opportunities.

"Firstly, we've started Coven Club to help women make friends with other women in the industry. We’re in the minority, and it can be quite isolating depending on your studio's size, gender make-up or your particular role. There's actually a lot of us here," said Bevan.

"Secondly, Coven Club wants to provide a support network. In the long-run, I hope this network will make it easier for women to cope with the day-to-day stresses of being a woman in games, and therefore keep women in the industry for longer."

The event is open to anyone working in games who identifies as a woman, although it's not intended for students or those looking for a way into the industry. While it's London-only at the moment, it's hoped expansion will be possible in the future.

You can find out more about Coven Club, including how to sign up for a ticket, over on the Weather Factory website.