We're playing Exapunks with Zach Barth starting at 3PM EDT

August 29, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

The Zach-driven enterprise known as Zachtronics has released another confounding puzzle game meant to please programmers and isolate writers. It's called Exapunks, and it's already made those of us at Gamasutra less familiar with coding logic feel like we're really able to hack the planet (if the guidebook is open right next to us, that is).

Because we're fascinated by all games that emerge from the house that Barth built, we're going to be talking with him today at 3PM EDT about the design and development of Exapunks while streaming the game! If you have questions, be sure to drop by and ask them in Twitch chat. 

And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

