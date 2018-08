Newsbrief: The annual Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany beat out previous years to set a new attendance record, according to numbers provided by the organizers of the event.

Gamescom 2018 saw 370,000 total attendees from 114 different countries, up 15,000 from 2017’s then-record-breaking 355,000 attendees. Of those, 31,200 were trade visitors, up from 30,700 last year and 1,037 companies from across 56 countries exhibited at this year's event.