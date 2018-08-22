NPD: Fortnite , PUBG help push U.S. game spending up 40%

According to market research company The NPD Group, consumer spending on video games in the U.S. increased to $19.5 billion in the first half of 2018 (from January to June), marking a 40 percent increase compared to the same time last year.

The NPD lists popular games like Fortnite, God of War, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds among software titles having the most positive impact on sales during the first half of 2018.

Spending on video game content, including game sales, subscriptions, DLC, and microtransactions across platforms rose by 43 percent year-on-year to $16.9 billion, although mobile games saw the most growth.

NPD reports video game hardware hit a seven-year high, rising 21 percent to $1.7 billion during the first half of the year, due largely in part by strong sales of the Xbox One and NES Classic Edition.

Accessory sales (excluding game cards) were also up 41 percent, with headphone sales nearly doubling. This isn't surprising, as headset makers like Turtle Beach attribute the popularity of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite helping them make record revenues.