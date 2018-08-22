Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Wargaming, Cloud Imperium Games, and more are hiring now!

August 29, 2018 | By Staff
More: Programming, Art, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Game Designer, Embodied

Location: Pasadena, California

Embodied is looking to add a talented Game Designer to its growing creative team. The Pasadena-based is looking for a designer with at least two published projects to their name with strong writing skills, the ability to work with a cross-discipline team, and familiarity with overseeing content from creation to execution. The role will see that dev working collaboratively with social development experts, roboticist, and engineers to solve complex challenges in a new field for creative exploration. 

Associate Editorial Manager, Digital Extremes

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Do you love writing about games, entertainment, and pop-culture? Can you turn a good idea for a tweet into a fined-tuned 280-character work of art? Can you slash through documents, leaving behind only their succinct pulpy goodness? If so, the Associate Editorial Manager position at Digital Extremes may be a great fit for you! The Associate Editorial Manager is responsible for assisting the Editorial Manager in divvying up and editing copy tasks to the editorial team. They help oversee all aspects of published content, teaming up with team members in other departments to ensure that the content as a whole aligns with the ambitious goals of the marketing, community, and development team.

Sr. Programmer (Generalist), Endnight Games

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

The Senior Generalist Programmer will work to create and optimize game systems. This challenging role requires efficient problem-solving skills and the ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously. Ideally, Endnight Games is seeking a dev with 6+ years experience as a game programmer or multiple shipped titles, experience in C#, and working knowledge of Unity, though the team can only consider candidates already authorized to work in Canada. 

Gameplay Engineer, Wargaming

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is looking for a Gameplay Engineer with deep knowledge of C++ and commonly used data structures for its growing studio with over 150 employees. As a Gameplay Engineer at Wargaming, you’ll code, debut, and manage gameplay systems, develop and maintain gameplay systems in a client/server environment, and collaborate across disciplines to implement new features and improvements. 

Principal Character Artist, Cloud Imperium Games

Location: Los Angeles, California

Cloud Imperium Games is looking for an experienced Principal Character Artist with a passion for their craft to help fill a persistent universe with characters, costumes, armor suits and alien life forms. The company is after someone with at least 8 years experience in game development and thorough knowledge of 3D modeling software like Zbrush, Maya, and 3DS Max to maintain and push high standards of modeling, texturing, and PBR material creation to provide consistent and high-quality models.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[08.29.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Endnight Games Ltd
Endnight Games Ltd — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[08.28.18]
Senior Programmer (Generalist)
Design Works Gaming
Design Works Gaming — Scottsdale, Arizona, United States
[08.28.18]
Software Engineer - Mobile
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc.
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[08.28.18]
Visual FX Artist


[View All Jobs]


