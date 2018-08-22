Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Overcoming AR design challenges with HoloLens

August 29, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2018 talk, AR designer Bart Trzynadlowski discusses the design and technical challenges of augmented reality after a year of game prototype development on Microsoft's HoloLens platform.

Trzynadlowski goes over how many game genres and mechanics are not readily adaptable to AR and despite the opportunities for new, creative game ideas, there are still lots of technical problems that remain unsolved.

He shares the design and technical challenges produced after a year of game prototype development on Microsoft's HoloLens, providing demonstrations of mechanics and analysis of physical environments in AR.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

