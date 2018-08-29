The Zachtronics devs discuss the essence of cyberpunk in Exapunks

If you're a fan of Zachtronics' playable machine systems, you probably already know they've released a new coding simulator called Exapunks in the last month. After the fantastical logic of Opus Magnum, it's a return to the programmatic roots of Shenzen I/O and TIS-100, which means when talking to developers Zach Barth & Matthew Burns about making the game (as we did earlier on the Gamasutra Twitch channel), we wound up talking to them about making coding languages too.

For those curious about how Exapunks was constructed, and why its creators did a lot of research into '90s hacking culture and the original essence of cyberpunk, you can now watch our full conversation with Barth & Burns in the video linked up above.

