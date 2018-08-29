Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 29, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 29, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 29, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Zachtronics devs discuss the essence of cyberpunk in Exapunks

August 29, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
August 29, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

If you're a fan of Zachtronics' playable machine systems, you probably already know they've released a new coding simulator called Exapunks in the last month.  After the fantastical logic of Opus Magnum, it's a return to the programmatic roots of Shenzen I/O and TIS-100, which means when talking to developers Zach Barth & Matthew Burns about making the game (as we did earlier on the Gamasutra Twitch channel), we wound up talking to them about making coding languages too. 

For those curious about how Exapunks was constructed, and why its creators did a lot of research into '90s hacking culture and the original essence of cyberpunk, you can now watch our full conversation with Barth & Burns in the video linked up above. 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and editor roundtables. 

Related Jobs

Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[08.29.18]
Sr. Multiplayer Level Designer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[08.29.18]
Level Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.28.18]
Senior Content Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.27.18]
Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Marketing 101: How to make games and stay afloat
NPD: Fortnite, PUBG help push U.S. game spending up 40%
Nintendo files takedown notice against Pokemon fan game creation tool
XRDC speaker Q&A: Douglas North Cook explores the boundaries of VR


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image