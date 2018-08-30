Square Enix and Tencent want to make triple-A games together

Final Fantasy creator Square Enix is looking to form a 'strategic alliance' with Chinese tech outfit Tencent.

The pair have signed a letter of intent detailing the move, which would see them establish a join-venture company together, and co-develop blockbuster triple-A titles based on new properties and existing licenses.

A vague press release suggests other plans are in the works, but the fact Tencent and Square are looking to develop games together is big news in itself.

Tencent, after all, is now a huge player in the world of games, and currently holds majority stakes in League of Legends creator Riot and Clash of Clans developer Supercell.

It also has minority stakes in other notable games companies such as Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Paradox Interactive, and Ubisoft.

Tencent senior vice president Steven Ma claims the company has "strong expectations" for its new alliance, and Square president Yosuke Matsuda seems equally ambitious.

"Tencent Group and Square Enix Group share the vision of utilizing technology and creativity to deliver unprecedented entertainment experiences and services to a global audience," offered Matsuda.

"This newly established alliance will be a strong boost to Square Enix Group's strategy to diversify our content offerings and expand access channels to a wider customer base."