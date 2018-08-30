Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 30, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 30, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 30, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

European ratings board adding in-game purchase label to boxed games

European ratings board adding in-game purchase label to boxed games

August 30, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 30, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

European ratings board PEGI is introducing a new label to let parents know when a retail game features in-game purchases. 

The icon (shown at the top of the article) will be visible on the packaging of physical releases that let players spend cash in-game, and comes as the debate around monetisation techniques like loot boxes rages on.

PEGI managing director Simon Little has indicated the decision was borne out of a desire to inform parents who may unknowingly let their children play games that contain additional spending options. 

Little believes it's important for parents to talk to their children about how they spend money in video games, and hopes the new icon will help them realize when it's time to have that chat. 

"Making parents aware of the existence of optional in-game purchases upfront is an important first step. PEGI will now make this information available at the point of purchase, so that a parent can decide whether and how they want to monitor or limit a child’s spending," explained Little. 

"Entering into a dialogue with the child about the games they enjoy is certainly a must for all parents. It will provide them with the necessary context to create a gaming environment both the children and the parents are comfortable with."

The new icon will start appearing on packaging towards the end of this year, and will only apply to games that allow real world cash to be spent.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.30.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.30.18]
Senior UI/UX Designer for a New Mobile Strategy MMO
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.30.18]
C++ Gameplay Programmer (all levels)
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[08.30.18]
UI/UX Designer (Mid/Senior)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Skipping Steam in 2018: Why Jason Rohrer independently distributes One Hour, One Life
Game Marketing 101: How to make games and stay afloat
NPD: Fortnite, PUBG help push U.S. game spending up 40%
Nintendo files takedown notice against Pokemon fan game creation tool


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image