EA donates $1 million to newly established Jacksonville Tribute fund

August 30, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
EA is establishing a tribute fund to help those affected by the recent shooting at its Madden esports qualifying event in Jacksonville.

The publisher will kickstart proceedings by contributing $1 million to the fund, and will soon be accepting donations from others who wish to support the cause. 

All money raised will go to everyone affected by event, including the families of Madden competitors Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, who were killed when the shooter opened fire.

A livestream is also being planned to help rally and unite the community through play, and is scheduled to take place next Thursday on September 6.

"The events last weekend in Jacksonville will impact the gaming community forever. We can't begin to understand the pain so many are going through, nor do we pretend to have all the answers that will help us through the healing process," said the company in a small statement.

"But as is so often the case, our community inspires us. The way you are coming together, and the outpouring of support for all those affected by this tragedy is incredibly uplifting."

