CCP Games: 'We're not interested in [harassers] being part of our community'

- Senior community manager Paul Elsy details CCP Games' policies and practices

Polygon reached out to several game developers to ask how they’re equipped to deal with harassment, following up on similar questions asked to numerous companies two years back.

While responses were limited—several either declined to or didn’t reply to Polygon’s questions— three companies did offer comments on their policies, granting developers a look at some of the systems other studios have in place to mitigate harassment both toward devs and community members.

Riot Games and Nintendo both offered statements about their own social media and harassment policies that can be found in the full article. CCP Games’ senior community manager Paul Elsy, meanwhile, spoke with the publication on the phone about how he handles harassment toward CCP devs or EVE Online community members online, and the sometimes-severe steps the company takes following incidents.

“If someone in our community is harassing anyone or repeatedly breaking rules, they’re out. We’re not interested in them being part of our community. If we see abuse in-game, we’ll shut them out. And if we see abuse coming to us via social media platforms, we’ll report them and request that the person’s account be shut down,” Elsy told Polygon. “Even today we saw a member of the community dox another member. That’s an automatic permanent ban.”

Elsy explains that while some issues on sites like can be shut down with a firm warning, the Iceland-based company also maintains a relationship with the local police force in Reykjavik in case of comments that include specific keywords, like ‘suicide’.

Elsy’s full conversation with Polygon can be found in the article itself alongside comments from Riot Games and Nintendo. Meanwhile, the original story from 2016 can be found on Polygon as well.