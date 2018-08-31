Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 31, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 31, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 31, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Phantom Brigade dev Tetragon Works merges with Brace Yourself Games

Phantom Brigade dev Tetragon Works merges with Brace Yourself Games

August 31, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 31, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Phantom Brigade developer Tetragon Works has merged with Brace Yourself Games, adding another title to the Canadian studio's growing roster. 

A short tweet revealed Tetragon has merged specifically with Brace Yourself's Vancouver studio, and that turn-based mech tactics title Phantom Brigade is now being developed under its watchful eye.

Brace Yourself rose to prominence with the release of Crypt of the NecroDancer back in 2015. It has since expanded with the recruitment of Duskers creators Tim Keenan and Jeremy Phillips, and has set to work developing its upcoming sci-fi strategy effort, Industries of Titan.

 

Related Jobs

Kwalee
Kwalee — Leamington Spa, England, United Kingdom
[08.31.18]
Digital Marketing Executive
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[08.31.18]
Senior System Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[08.31.18]
Senior General Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[08.31.18]
General Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Tuning Dead Cells to appeal to players both fast and slow
China increasing video game restrictions to combat myopia in children
Skipping Steam: Why Jason Rohrer independently distributes One Hour, One Life
Valve is making Counter-Strike: Global Offensive free to play, sort of


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image