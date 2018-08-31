Phantom Brigade dev Tetragon Works merges with Brace Yourself Games

Newsbrief: Phantom Brigade developer Tetragon Works has merged with Brace Yourself Games, adding another title to the Canadian studio's growing roster.

A short tweet revealed Tetragon has merged specifically with Brace Yourself's Vancouver studio, and that turn-based mech tactics title Phantom Brigade is now being developed under its watchful eye.

Brace Yourself rose to prominence with the release of Crypt of the NecroDancer back in 2015. It has since expanded with the recruitment of Duskers creators Tim Keenan and Jeremy Phillips, and has set to work developing its upcoming sci-fi strategy effort, Industries of Titan.