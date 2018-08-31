Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 31, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 31, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 31, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony CEO says limited cross-platform play provides the 'best user experience'

Sony CEO says limited cross-platform play provides the 'best user experience'

August 31, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 31, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

While more and more games are finding ways to embrace cross-platform progression and multiplayer, Sony has been notably resistant to fully opening up the PlayStation 4 to any sort of cross-play. 

At the IFA technology show in Berlin this week, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida spoke briefly about why the company has so far, in the face of games like Fortnite, Rocket League, and Minecraft, allowed cross-platform features with only certain, non-console devices.

"On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play,” said Yoshida, in a quote captured by The Independent. “Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that's our belief.”

Yoshida notes that Sony has allowed some games to go cross-platform, but only with PC or mobile. PlayStation 4 games notably don’t offer cross-platform play or progression with other consoles like the Xbox One or Switch, and, in the case of Fortnite, block PS4-tied game accounts from being used on other consoles altogether. 

"But actually, we already opened some games as cross-platform with PC and some others,” said Yoshida. “So we decide based on what is the best user experience. That is our way of thinking for cross-platform."

Yoshida's own firm stance lightly contrasts statements made by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Shawn Layden just a few months back, however. During a conversation with Eurogamer, Layden said that Sony was listening to feedback from players and was "looking at a lot of the possibilities" to address those complaints.

Related Jobs

Sega of America
Sega of America — Irvine, California, United States
[08.30.18]
Submissions Specialist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[08.30.18]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[08.30.18]
Character Modeler
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[08.30.18]
Senior Animator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Tuning Dead Cells to appeal to players both fast and slow
China increasing video game restrictions to combat myopia in children
Skipping Steam: Why Jason Rohrer independently distributes One Hour, One Life
Valve is making Counter-Strike: Global Offensive free to play, sort of


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image