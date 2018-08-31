Sony CEO says limited cross-platform play provides the 'best user experience'

While more and more games are finding ways to embrace cross-platform progression and multiplayer, Sony has been notably resistant to fully opening up the PlayStation 4 to any sort of cross-play.

At the IFA technology show in Berlin this week, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida spoke briefly about why the company has so far, in the face of games like Fortnite, Rocket League, and Minecraft, allowed cross-platform features with only certain, non-console devices.

"On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play,” said Yoshida, in a quote captured by The Independent. “Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that's our belief.”

Yoshida notes that Sony has allowed some games to go cross-platform, but only with PC or mobile. PlayStation 4 games notably don’t offer cross-platform play or progression with other consoles like the Xbox One or Switch, and, in the case of Fortnite, block PS4-tied game accounts from being used on other consoles altogether.

"But actually, we already opened some games as cross-platform with PC and some others,” said Yoshida. “So we decide based on what is the best user experience. That is our way of thinking for cross-platform."

Yoshida's own firm stance lightly contrasts statements made by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Shawn Layden just a few months back, however. During a conversation with Eurogamer, Layden said that Sony was listening to feedback from players and was "looking at a lot of the possibilities" to address those complaints.