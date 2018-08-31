Jacksonville shooting survivor files lawsuit against EA and others for negligence

Jacob Mitich, a survivor of the shooting that left three people dead and several injured at a Madden NFL tournament in Jacksonville, Florida last week has filed a lawsuit against EA, the Jacksonville Landing Mall, event venue Chicago Pizza, the GLHF esports bar, and others, accusing all parties of negligence.

In court documents gathered by The Hollywood Reporter, the suit alleges that the event host, organizers, and other involved parties failed to provide Mitich and other attendees with a “safe and secure environment.”

"The Landing has become a hub of dangerous, violent and too often, deadly activity," reads the lawsuit. "There have been numerous serious incidents within the last several years at The Landing and little has been done to curb the violence."

Along with EA and the venue itself, the various companies managing the property are named in the lawsuit as well. Mitich, who himself was shot twice during the attack last week is seeking an undisclosed sum in damages from a total of eight parties named in the lawsuit.

“As a direct and proximate result of the negligence of Defendant EA, the Plaintiff, Jacob Mitich, suffered bodily injury in and about his body and extremities, resulting in pain and suffering…loss of earnings, loss of the ability to earn money and/or a diminished earning capacity," reads the lawsuit.

“[Mitich] trusted the event host and organizers, and believed that he was walking into a safe space. That trust was shattered when shots rang out in an over-crowded, since-shut-down, non-permitted space,” said attorney James Young in a statement. “Combined with an alleged abject failure to provide adequate security, the result was tragic. We are bringing this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable, and to ensure that gamers like Jake are able to get together to pursue their passion without having to fear for their lives.”

Since the shooting, EA has canceled remaining Madden NFL qualifying events pending a “comprehensive review” of its safety protocols and donated $1 million to a recently established Jacksonville Tribute fund set up to help those victims of the shooting.