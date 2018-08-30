Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Come to XRDC and learn all about how to better use haptics in your work!

September 4, 2018 | By Staff
We're just a month away from XRDC, the premier AR/VR/MR innovation event, and today organizers are excited to debut a special talk taking place at the October conference that's all about how you can better use haptic technology in your projects!

This special XRDC Enterprise Training & Education track talk, titled "Haptics for XR", will see Sense Glove (pictured) chief Gijs den Butter bringing you up to speed on the different types of haptics and how to implement them into XR projects, using real examples from Sense Glove's training and process analysis.

It promises to be a great talk, as den Butter aims to deliver an in-depth look at using haptic technology for training purposes and provide a demo to illustrate the importance of incorporating touch into XR experiences. Plan to walk out of this session inspired by what haptic technology could mean for the future of XR -- and for your own virtual- or augmented-reality projects!

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

