August 31, 2018
August 31, 2018
August 31, 2018
Final Fantasy XIV surpasses 14 million lifetime registered players

August 31, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Square Enix’s flagship Final Fantasy MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV now boasts over 14 million registered accounts since the game’s rocky 2010 launch (and more successful 2013 relaunch).

While 14 million is a notable milestone in its own right, it is worth noting that registered accounts is quite a different metric than active players and that accounts that take advantage of the game’s reworked free trial option are likely included in this count as well.

Still, that’s a 4 million boost in registered accounts from the 10 million milestone Final Fantasy XIV hit at about this point last year.

