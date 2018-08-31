Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 31, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 31, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 31, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nazi tattoos scrubbed from Scum days after Early Access debut

Nazi tattoos scrubbed from Scum days after Early Access debut

August 31, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 31, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

A trio of tattoos that featured Nazi symbols or imagery have been removed from the prison-set survival game Scum, a discovery and removal that both fall within days of the game’s Early Access launch.

As reported by Polygon, both developer Gamepires and publisher Devolver Digital have shared an apology, with the latter noting that it plans to review the game for other inappropriate imagery.

While some games like Destiny 2 and Batman: The Telltale Series have had to patch out offensive or inappropriate images due to unintentional use in the past, the images found in Scum were included intentionally to, according to a statement from publisher Devolver Digital to Polygon, “assist in portraying a realistic element of prison culture and the horrid elements within it.”

"This content has been patched out as of this morning, and Devolver Digital are currently conducting a full review of all assets and content in the game with Gamepires," said a representative from Devolver. "We strongly condemn any and all use of hateful symbology in our games and agree it should have never been in the game regardless of creative intent or realism. Devolver Digital apologizes unreservedly."

Gamepires further elaborated on the tattoo’s inclusion in the game, saying that “our intention was to create an atmosphere of the worst of the worst criminals in Scum, and to portray the horrible type of people who would find themselves in a ‘fight to the death’ situation for a futuristic reality show where the worst criminals are pitted against one another.”

“Since our initial response on our forums we’ve discussed this as a team and with our publisher and agree wholeheartedly that this content was unnecessary, should not have been included, and have removed it,” continues the developer’s statement. “We apologize for this misstep and promise to our fans that we will take more caution in our approach moving forward.”

Related Jobs

Sega of America
Sega of America — Irvine, California, United States
[08.30.18]
Submissions Specialist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[08.30.18]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[08.30.18]
Character Modeler
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[08.30.18]
Senior Animator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Tuning Dead Cells to appeal to players both fast and slow
Nazi tattoos scrubbed from Scum days after Early Access debut
Jacksonville shooting survivor files lawsuit against EA and others for negligence
Sharpen your VR demo-giving skills and get expert advice at XRDC!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image