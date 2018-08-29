Get a job: Atlus USA is hiring a Submissions Specialist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Irvine, California

Atlus U.S.A., Inc. is currently seeking an energetic and organized Submissions Specialist to manage first party submissions for all titles. In addition, this position manages the relationship with various ratings boards, and submits for game ratings during the production phase.

Manages and initiates first party submissions on every title and platform while maintaining good relations with first party (Sony Microsoft, Nintendo).

Identify issues found before, during, and after submission and communicate to all involved parties: Project Leads/Producers, first party, and QA management.

Works with Project Leads/Producers to ensure that each title is on schedule for submission.

Understands the lead times required for first party and ratings boards, and how various factors in production could affect submission schedules.

Informs Leads and QA management if there is a conflict with the schedule or if a potential delay is a possibility.

Stay up to date on submission processes for all First Party partners.

Manage a submission schedule for all titles and be prepared for situations that require immediate attention.

Manage a ratings submission tracker that informs Marketing of game ratings.

Work with various parties to ensure that all titles are on schedule and are in sync across regions.

Be involved with first party waivers before and after submission.

Qualifications & Requirements

Basic use of Microsoft Office. Understanding of system platforms.

3 to 5 years of experience managing first party submissions and working in a game production environment

