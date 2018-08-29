Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 31, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 31, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 31, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Atlus USA is hiring a Submissions Specialist

Get a job: Atlus USA is hiring a Submissions Specialist

August 31, 2018 | By Staff
August 31, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Submissions Specialist, Atlus USA (via Sega of America)

Location: Irvine, California

Atlus U.S.A., Inc. is currently seeking an energetic and organized Submissions Specialist to manage first party submissions for all titles. In addition, this position manages the relationship with various ratings boards, and submits for game ratings during the production phase.

  • Manages and initiates first party submissions on every title and platform while maintaining good relations with first party (Sony Microsoft, Nintendo).
  • Identify issues found before, during, and after submission and communicate to all involved parties: Project Leads/Producers, first party, and QA management.
  • Works with Project Leads/Producers to ensure that each title is on schedule for submission.
  • Understands the lead times required for first party and ratings boards, and how various factors in production could affect submission schedules.
  • Informs Leads and QA management if there is a conflict with the schedule or if a potential delay is a possibility.
  • Stay up to date on submission processes for all First Party partners.
  • Manage a submission schedule for all titles and be prepared for situations that require immediate attention.
  • Manage a ratings submission tracker that informs Marketing of game ratings.
  • Work with various parties to ensure that all titles are on schedule and are in sync across regions.
  • Be involved with first party waivers before and after submission.

Qualifications & Requirements

  • Basic use of Microsoft Office. Understanding of system platforms.
  • 3 to 5 years of experience managing first party submissions and working in a game production environment

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[08.31.18]
UI/UX Designer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — MnÃ­Å¡ek pod Brdy, Prague, Czech Republic
[08.31.18]
Project Lead
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[08.31.18]
Platform - Senior Programmer
Kwalee
Kwalee — Leamington Spa, England, United Kingdom
[08.31.18]
Digital Marketing Executive


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Tuning Dead Cells to appeal to players both fast and slow
Nazi tattoos scrubbed from Scum days after Early Access debut
Jacksonville shooting survivor files lawsuit against EA and others for negligence
Sharpen your VR demo-giving skills and get expert advice at XRDC!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image