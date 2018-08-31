Rocket League takes a page from Fortnite with new limited-time Rocket Pass

Rocket League provided more details for the Rocket Pass today, a limited-time progression system available to players starting September 5 and running through November 26.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Psyonix mentioned last month that it would be retooling Rocket League's progression system through the introduction of the limited-time passes.

The new business model is likely a response to the Battle Pass popularized by games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, but it's always interesting to see how different devs approach earning revenue.

As detailed on Rocket League's website, tier progression begins by playing matches online to earn free rewards, with an option to purchase the premium pass for extra rewards and cosmetic upgrades for every tier.

While there isn't any mention of how much the premium pass will cost, it's worth noting that players will get more rewards if they choose to pay for it.

After Rocket Pass ends, players will be able to keep their free and premium rewards they’ve earned. When the next Rocket Pass begins, all players start back at tier 1.

