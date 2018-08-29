Video: thatgamecompany shares how devs can build cohesive teams

In this GDC 2015 talk, thatgamecompany's (the studio behind Journey and Flower) Sunni Pavlovic offers insight on how to hire well for your game dev studio, explaining how you can retain top talent to build the kind of cohesive teams that make great games.

Pavlovic discusses how, far too often, hiring exists as an operational afterthought to game development. Born of necessity, confined to the HR manager, and artlessly executed to mediocre results, she explains how your hiring strategy has as much to say about your studio as your games do.

She also provides lessons learned from the greatest hits and misses from her own hopelessly perfectionist development studio, providing insight on how to build and retain talent.

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.