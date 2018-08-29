Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 31, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 31, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 31, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: thatgamecompany shares how devs can build cohesive teams

August 31, 2018 | By Staff
August 31, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Production, Business/Marketing, Video

In this GDC 2015 talk, thatgamecompany's (the studio behind Journey and Flower) Sunni Pavlovic offers insight on how to hire well for your game dev studio, explaining how you can retain top talent to build the kind of cohesive teams that make great games.

Pavlovic discusses how, far too often, hiring exists as an operational afterthought to game development. Born of necessity, confined to the HR manager, and artlessly executed to mediocre results, she explains how your hiring strategy has as much to say about your studio as your games do.

She also provides lessons learned from the greatest hits and misses from her own hopelessly perfectionist development studio, providing insight on how to build and retain talent. 

It was an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.31.18]
Associate DevOps Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.31.18]
VFX Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.31.18]
Senior Writer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[08.31.18]
UI/UX Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Tuning Dead Cells to appeal to players both fast and slow
Nazi tattoos scrubbed from Scum days after Early Access debut
Jacksonville shooting survivor files lawsuit against EA and others for negligence
Sharpen your VR demo-giving skills and get expert advice at XRDC!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image