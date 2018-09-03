Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Let's Sing 2019 heading to PS4, Xbox One, and... the Nintendo Wii?

September 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
You'd be forgiven for thinking the Nintendo Wii was dead and buried. After all, it launched almost 12 years ago and was discontinued back in 2013, but one publisher seems to think there's life in the old dog yet. 

That intrepid so-and-so is THQ Nordic, which is bringing karaoke title Let's Sing 2019 to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and (drum roll, please) the Nintendo Wii. 

It's a notable and somewhat surprising development that shows just how much of an impact the uber-popular system had on consumers around the globe. 

As for why THQ Nordic is targeting the system years after official support ended, the Wii holds the honor of being Nintendo's best-selling home console of all time with over 101 million units sold worldwide -- so I'd be willing to wager there are still a fair few out in the wild.

The publisher also brought Let's Sing 2018 to the Wii, so the veteran console must've pulled in enough sales to warrant the sequel. Good for you, Wii. 

