Switch sales nearing 5 million units in Japan

The Nintendo Switch has now sold 4.97 million units in Japan, meaning the versatile console is agonizingly close to crossing 5 million sales on home soil.

As reported by Famitsu (via Nintendo Life), the Switch has been the best-selling console in Japan for six consecutive months, and sold 199,000 units in August alone.

Assuming that momentum continues, Nintendo's flagship should break the 5 million mark by the end of the week.

It also means the Switch is gaining ground on the PlayStation 4, which has sold 6.97 million units to-date in Japan -- despite having a three year head start.

Of course, the PlayStation 4 still dwarfs the Switch on the global market, with Sony having shipped over 82 million consoles worldwide.