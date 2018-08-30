GDC 2019 is looking for great AI talks, so submit yours today!

The Game Developers Conference is returning to the Moscone Center in San Francisco next year (March 18-22, specifically) and conference organizers are currently accepting great talk submissions!

Specifically, officials are open to pitches for talks that would be a good fit for the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), GDC Summits, and the Game Career Seminar through Friday, October 5th at 11:59 pm Pacific Time!

In the past you've asked for more warning about when submissions are open, so today we want to quickly highlight the GDC AI Summit, which encompasses panels and lectures from top game AI programmers, designers, researchers, and AI enthusiasts in the industry.

Organized as a collective effort by the AI Game Programmers Guild, this event promises to give you an inside look at key architectures, techniques, and issues within successful commercial games, as well as let you eavesdrop on conversations, debates, and rants on how game AI can move forward. This summit is targeted toward the intermediate to advanced programmer who wants deeper insight into the world of game AI. Additionally, designers, animators, and other content creators whose work touches AI systems of all types will find invaluable insights and lessons from the speakers.

The GDC 2018 AI Summit is currently welcoming submissions on AI-related topics such as:

Postmortems of the AI in recently released (or soon to be released) games - especially with a focus of "challenges faced... and overcome!"

Advancements and improvements in AI architectures (e.g. behavior trees, planners, utility systems, MCTS, etc.)

New architectures and approaches for AI-related problems (e.g. data-driven, modular systems, etc.)

AI authoring tools

Improvements in navigation and avoidance algorithms

Animation control through AI systems

Multi-agent coordination in tactical, strategic, or social situations

Use of AI for content generation in games

Use of AI for gameplay management, pacing, etc.

Non-traditional uses of AI in game development applications (e.g. tools, debugging, etc.)

AI for narrative generation and chatbots

AI in VR, mixed reality, and AR

Experimental AI designs

Note that this is not an exhaustive list of suggestions; all submissions of presentations that involve the use of AI techniques in games will be entertained!

Of course, the AI Summit, all other GDC Summits, and VRDC will be held March 18-19, 2019 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. The Game Career Seminar takes place in the same location on Friday, March 22, 2019.

So if you want to speak at GDC 2019, submit your talk now! (For VRDC, click here.) For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



