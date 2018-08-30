PSA: Discounted early registration for XRDC ends this Wednesday!

With just over a day left before XRDC early registration closes Wednesday, September 6th at 11:59 PM Pacific, conference organizers are encouraging anyone interested in coming to register now at a discounted rate!

This premium event for industry professionals and innovators of virtual-, augmented-, and mixed-reality experiences unites AR/VR/MR experts from multiple industries to share best practices, demo new technology, create new business partnerships, and exchange ideas with innovators shaping the industry.

XRDC will be held October 29th and 30th in San Francisco, at the landmark Westin St. Francis Hotel.

For example, the XRDC Innovation track talk "Designing for Unpredictable Experience Sizes in AR", presented by Google user experience designer Alesha Unpingco, promises to equip you with design techniques you can use when creating augmented reality content that reacts and adapts to different environment sizes

Every user's environment is unique, but what are the common trends seen in experience and space sizes? How do you design for various environmental constraints? How can knowledge of these constraints empower you to design for all users? Understanding the different environment sizes and how to design for them is one of the first steps creators can take when developing meaningful experiences everyone can enjoy; with that in mind, Unpingco will share insights from ARCore applications and break down observations and techniques creators can use for designing table-scale, room-scale, and world-scale experiences for unpredictable spaces!

Plus, Beat Game cofounder Jaroslav Beck will be at XRDC serving up fresh insights into the development of Beat's remarkably popular VR rhythm game Beat Saber! His XRDC Games & Entertainment track talk, "The Story of Beat Saber", aims to give you details about the team's vision and mindset for the project, which skills and resources were needed to build Beat Saber effectively, and best practices for working on a VR game with a team based in different locations.

Created by a team of three devs working remotely, Beat Saber's success story proves you don't need outside investment, a huge budget, or even a large team to develop a great VR game. Don't skip your chance to find out how they pulled it off!

And in his XRDC Enterprise Training & Education track talk on "VR Demos: Best Practices So People Won't Hate You", SVVR's Jon Oakes intends to show you exactly what a good VR demo can do for building your community of fans, what makes a killer demo experience, what to avoid at all costs, and how to handle some common awkward situations the best way possible.

If you are an indie developer bringing a new VR title to market, or if you are part of a PR/marketing team launching a triple-A VR experience or just want to show VR to your friends and neighbors at home, you can learn something from good demo practices.

