Now's the time to pitch your talk for the GDC 2019 Narrative Summit!

As we begin preparations for next year's Game Developers Conference (returning to the Moscone Center in San Francisco March 18-22, 2019!) organizers are eagerly accepting pitches for Summit sessions!
Specifically, they're accepting pitches for talks that would be a good fit for the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (or VRDC), the GDC Summits, and the Game Career Seminar through Friday, October 5th at 11:59 pm Pacific Time!
With that in mind we want to make sure you know about the GDC Game Narrative Summit, a set of sessions that aims to address interactive narrative in all its forms, from triple-A blockbusters to indie games to mobile/social projects. The summit regularly features an all-star lineup of speakers from every corner of the discipline.
Session content ranges from the advanced and theoretical to practical case studies and advocacy for writers, designers, producers, and others seeking to expand their understanding of game narrative. The Game Narrative Summit attracts attendees from all over the world with a passionate interest in the ongoing evolution of interactive storytelling as a driving force in the future of entertainment.
The summit's preferred submission format is 30-minute lectures, though we may consider longer talks for subjects that warrant more in-depth approaches. The board reserves the right to suggest changes in any submissions. We welcome proposals addressing all aspects of game narrative, including (but not limited to!):
So if you want to speak at GDC 2019, submit your talk now! For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.
Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas