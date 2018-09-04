Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 4, 2018
September 4, 2018
September 4, 2018
Fantastic Arcade announces lineup of commissioned games

September 4, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
The organizers behind annual indie showcase Fantastic Arcade have announced the first wave of games to be featured during the festival held in Austin, Texas this October 25-28.

Ten Arcade Spotlight titles have been revealed so far including Boyfriend Dungeon, Spelunky 2, and Knights and Bikes, in addition to other indie titles submitted by developers.

This is a great opportunity for developers to see what their peers within the industry are working on, including five games commissioned by non-profit Austin-based indie game dev collective Juegos Rancheros

While the commissioned games are premiering at the festival, they'll also be simultaneously released worldwide on itch.io.

This year’s commissioned works will be created by Nina Freeman, Tyriq Plummer, George Buckingham, Daniel Linssen, Powerhoof, and Catt Small. 

Developers interested in learning more about Fantastic Arcade's lineup (so far) can click here. 

