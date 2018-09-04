Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Check out the original scan of Rolling Stone's Spacewar!

September 4, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
The original scan of a Spacewar! article published by Rolling Stone back in 1972 has been uploaded to the Internet Archive, a digital library dedicated to preserving bits of cultural artifacts that may have otherwise been lost to time. 

The title should ring a bell for most developers, as Spacewar! is among the first video games to have ever been developed (back in 1962!) and contains a rich history.  

While it isn't clear if this Spacewar! spread is the first time a video game was written about for Rolling Stone, it's still interesting to see how coverage has changed throughout the years. 

A text-only version of the article can be viewed here as well for easier reading.  

