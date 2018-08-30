Video: How Supercell challenges traditional studio conventions

In this GDC 2018 talk, Supercell's (Clash of Clans) Ilkka Paananen dives into the management lessons he's learned as a company founder, sharing his experience of building an unconventional organizational structure for Supercell.

Paananen shares his observations after years of leading companies that were structured like most games companies.

Management owned the vision and had creative control, while he wanted to create a structure that would allow talented, creative developers to flourish instead.

He discusses how Supercell challenges tradition and give teams the independence and full autonomy to design games, lead projects and have the final say on whether the company launches or kills a game.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

