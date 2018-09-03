See how XR and 3D scanning is improving home improvement at XRDC!

With just over a month to go, XRDC officials want to take a moment today to let you know about a really interesting talk at the October event that dives into what the folk at home improvement retailer Lowe's have learned about how to best use XR technology on the store floor.

This special XRDC Enterprise Training & Education track talk, "3D Scanning and XR Powered Home Improvement: A Lowe's Case Study", will be presented by Mason Sheffield, director of lab technology at Lowe's Innovation Labs in Seattle.

You'll want to be there because you'll learn all about the exciting new techniques that Lowe's Innovation Labs uses for scanning 3D models and explore the pipeline that supercharges the creation of thousands of 3D assets that power the company's XR experiences. Sheffield will also walk you through how your 3D content can be unleashed in a multitude of ways to train, inspire and entertain your users.

It's not your average AR/VR/MR talk, so make time in your XRDC schedule to swing by and check it out!

