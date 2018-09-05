Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo's big mobile earner Fire Emblem Heroes had a bumper summer

Nintendo's big mobile earner Fire Emblem Heroes had a bumper summer

September 5, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
September 5, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Nintendo's lucrative mobile title Fire Emblem Heroes is showing no signs of slowing despite having being out in the wild for 18 months. 

According to analytics outfit Sensor Tower, the free-to-play tactical RPG raked in more cash this summer than it did last year, with revenue between July and August rising to $63 million in 2018 from $47 million in 2017. 

That represents a spending increase of 36 percent year-over-year, and shows players are still dropping cash in the hopes of obtaining rare hero characters using the title's 'gacha' mechanic.

Despite being the company's most successful mobile offering to date, one notable Nintendo employee isn't enamored with its freemium trimmings. 

Earlier this year Super Mario and Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto expressed a desire to see developers become less reliant on free-to-play techniques, and suggested an overindulgence might result in consumers becoming less willing to pay for premium products. 

It's a fair point, but the results speak for themselves, and as it stands Fire Emblem Heroes accounts for 78 percent of Nintendo's mobile revenue to-date, having earned over $400 million so far.

Related Jobs

Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[09.05.18]
Sr. Multiplayer Level Designer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.05.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Endnight Games Ltd
Endnight Games Ltd — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[09.04.18]
Senior Programmer (Generalist)
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc.
Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[09.04.18]
Visual FX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The challenge of finding enough playtesters
Blog: Genetic algorithms in games - Part 1
How Nicki Minaj and a Drag Race superstar inspired Monument Valley
Book Excerpt: Understanding video games as culture


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image