Chat with the creator of Donut County at 2:30PM EDT

September 5, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Donut County, the hole-y trash panda simulator from developer Ben Esposito, finally launched last week with a little help from Annapurna Interactive. It's an adorable, thoughtful game with clever gravity physics that's won our hearts, and because of that, we're going to be streaming it on the Gamasutra Twitch channel with Esposito today at 2:30 PM EDT. 

If you're curious about making it as an indie while creating a short, bespoke experience, you should drop by Twitch chat and ask your own questions! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

