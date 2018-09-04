Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Good news, everyone: XRDC early reg deadline extended to Friday!

September 6, 2018 | By Staff
Good news, everyone: XRDC's discounted early registration period has been extended to this Friday, September 8th at 11:59 PM Pacific, so don't miss this fresh opportunity to register now at a discounted rate!

This period was scheduled to close Wednesday, but in recognition of the long holiday weekend here in the U.S., we thought it would be nice to extend the deadline until Friday so that everyone has a bit more time to claim that early registration discount.

It's worth claiming, too, because you can save hundreds of dollars while also gaining access to a premier two-day event that unites AR/VR/MR experts from multiple industries to share best practices, demo new technology, create new business partnerships, and exchange ideas with innovators shaping the industry.

This premium event for industry professionals and innovators of virtual-, augmented-, and mixed-reality experiences will be held October 29th and 30th in San Francisco, at the iconic Westin St. Francis Hotel. There's going to be a ton of great opportunities to meet interesting people and see intriguing talks, so don't miss it!

So head over to the XRDC website now and register to attend the conference, which will feature a plethora of great VR/AR talks spanning games, entertainment, and beyond into subjects such as healthcare, journalism, travel, manufacturing, retail, live events, real estate, training, and so much more.

For more information on XRDC 2018, visit the show's official website and subscribe to regular updates via Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

