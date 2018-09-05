Tencent suspends community manager following sexual harassment accusations

Tencent has suspended global community manager Nick Zasowski, as it investigates numerous sexual harassment accusations levied against him in the past few days.

Those accusations come from series of tweets from HP Omen partnership lead John Sylvester on behalf of an unnamed woman that received an unsolicited explicit picture from Zasowski over Instagram DMs.

Slyvester’s original tweet includes screenshots of that conversation and later received replies from multiple other women who said they’d received messages of a similar nature from Zasowski in the past.

In Sylvester's shared screenshot, Zasowski, under the now-deleted Instagram handle Zazzer, sent a woman a picture followed by the message “did you like your morning surprise?” Another series of messages sent to Doghead Simulations chief marketing officer Amber Osborne reads “I want to preface this by saying I mean absolutely no disrespect - quite the opposite - and merely curiosity […] would you be down to sell pictures or videos of yourself?”

Zasowski himself changed, and later deleted, several of his social media accounts after the original accusations were shared. He has since been suspended from his position, according to a response from an Arena of Valor staff member on Reddit, as Tencent investigates the claims.